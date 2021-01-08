FlypMe Price Reaches $0.0394 on Exchanges (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 66.6% against the dollar. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $694,477.26 and approximately $61,966.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for about $0.0394 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00038098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.21 or 0.00274781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00029692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,102.17 or 0.02651697 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011747 BTC.

About FlypMe

FYP is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.