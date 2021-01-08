FNB Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $544,700.00 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One FNB Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Allbit. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.06 million and approximately $544,700.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00022964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00104292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.36 or 0.00448376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00217433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00049289 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

