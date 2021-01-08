FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) Trading 0.1% Higher

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.87. 33,927 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 26,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.44.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $12.82 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 45.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FNCB Bancorp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNCB)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards. The company also provides 1-4 family residential loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, auto loans, home equity loans and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans.

