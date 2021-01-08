Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Trading Down 0.8%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)’s share price was down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.52 and last traded at $18.89. Approximately 52,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 50,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

FHTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.05.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported ($3.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.12) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abu Dhabi Investment Authority acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl Decicco acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 258,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

