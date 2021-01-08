Folder Protocol (FOL) 1-Day Volume Hits $488,531.00

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Folder Protocol has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $488,531.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Folder Protocol token can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Folder Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00022483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00103950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.82 or 0.00420260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00218842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00049278 BTC.

Folder Protocol Token Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,003,000 tokens. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io . The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

