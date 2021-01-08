Foraco International SA (FAR.TO) (TSE:FAR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.47

Foraco International SA (FAR.TO) (TSE:FAR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as high as $0.55. Foraco International SA (FAR.TO) shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.39 million and a PE ratio of 11.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,185.70.

Get Foraco International SA (FAR.TO) alerts:

Foraco International SA (FAR.TO) (TSE:FAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$74.52 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Foraco International SA will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services in the exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including large scale village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Foraco International SA (FAR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foraco International SA (FAR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.