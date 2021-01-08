Force Protocol (FOR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $892,221.00

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Force Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Force Protocol has a market cap of $4.82 million and $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Force Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00038528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.29 or 0.00280075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00028636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,075.75 or 0.02659373 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012162 BTC.

Force Protocol Token Profile

Force Protocol (FOR) is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Force Protocol Token Trading

Force Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

