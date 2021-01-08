Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) (LON:FSFL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $101.76

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) (LON:FSFL)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.76 and traded as high as $103.50. Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) shares last traded at $103.50, with a volume of 489,358 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 46.11, a quick ratio of 46.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 105.39. The company has a market capitalization of £624.66 million and a PE ratio of -54.47.

Get Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Dicks bought 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £1,240.32 ($1,620.49). Also, insider Christopher Ambler bought 9,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £10,023.52 ($13,095.79).

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.