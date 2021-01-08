FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.59

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.59 and last traded at $46.33, with a volume of 1696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.48.

FORM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.65 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $225,239.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,069,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,288. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,347,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,819,000 after purchasing an additional 181,245 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 58.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 175,045 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 17.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after purchasing an additional 168,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 320,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 158,047 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

