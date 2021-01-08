FortKnoxster (FKX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $418.00

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. One FortKnoxster token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $301,934.74 and approximately $418.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00022915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00105558 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.78 or 0.00440973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00219369 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00050567 BTC.

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 tokens. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

