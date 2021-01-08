ForTube Trading Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. ForTube has a market cap of $6.30 million and $1.88 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ForTube token can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ForTube has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00037919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.00274101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00029139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.07 or 0.02552634 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011890 BTC.

About ForTube

FOR is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

Buying and Selling ForTube

ForTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

