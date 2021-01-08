Fortuna (FOTA) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $537,077.71 and $644.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortuna token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fortuna has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00037919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.00274101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00029139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.07 or 0.02552634 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011890 BTC.

About Fortuna

FOTA is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

