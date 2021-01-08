Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Down 7.3%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s share price was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.65. Approximately 5,824,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 6,017,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.97.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 705.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 332,790 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 139,508 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 254.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at about $580,000. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

