Foxby (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) rose 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 1,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.

About Foxby (OTCMKTS:FXBY)

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

