Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) Shares Up 0.6%

Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.63 and last traded at $32.59. 19,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 32,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

