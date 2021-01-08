Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.56 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 2,995 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 688% from the average daily volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 14.74% of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

