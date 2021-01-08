Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.66 and last traded at $26.62. 5,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 154,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,000.

