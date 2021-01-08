FREE Coin (FREE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, FREE Coin has traded up 212.4% against the dollar. One FREE Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Crex24. FREE Coin has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $60,584.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FREE Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00022723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00104446 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.78 or 0.00443752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00221841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00048142 BTC.

FREE Coin Profile

FREE Coin’s launch date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,998,999,997,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,706,957,259,292 tokens. The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology . FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

FREE Coin Token Trading

FREE Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FREE Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FREE Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FREE Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.