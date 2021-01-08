Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) (TSE:FVL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.83

Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) (TSE:FVL) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as high as $0.84. Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 377,664 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$266.53 million and a PE ratio of -405.00. The company has a quick ratio of 38.20, a current ratio of 38.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.14.

In other news, Director Gary Robert Moore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total value of C$26,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$206,800. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $57,155.

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 50 patented and 94 unpatented federal claims, and 268 State of Alaska mining claims, which cover a total area of 14,630 acres; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

