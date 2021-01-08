Freelancer Limited (FLN.AX) (ASX:FLN) Insider Robert (Matt) Barrie Buys 88,000 Shares

Freelancer Limited (FLN.AX) (ASX:FLN) insider Robert (Matt) Barrie bought 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.49 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$43,120.00 ($30,800.00).

On Monday, October 26th, Robert (Matt) Barrie bought 20,669 shares of Freelancer Limited (FLN.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.52 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of A$10,644.54 ($7,603.24).

On Friday, October 23rd, Robert (Matt) Barrie bought 29,331 shares of Freelancer Limited (FLN.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.52 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of A$15,105.47 ($10,789.62).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.57.

Freelancer Limited operates a freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace in Australia. It operates through two segments, Online Marketplace and Online Payment Services. Through its marketplace employers can hire freelancers to do work in areas, such as software development, writing, data entry and design, engineering, sciences, sales and marketing, and accounting and legal services.

