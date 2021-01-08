Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRLN. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

FRLN stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. Freeline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRLN. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,572,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

