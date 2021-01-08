Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RESI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 162.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 88,056 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the second quarter valued at $1,167,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 18.0% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 723,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 110,308 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 327.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 8,389.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 1,039,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RESI stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42. Front Yard Residential has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $56.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.07 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Front Yard Residential will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

