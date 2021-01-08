Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,250.00

Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,250 ($42.46) and last traded at GBX 3,250 ($42.46), with a volume of 95176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,090 ($40.37).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,193.25 ($28.65).

The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,769.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,394.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33.

In other news, insider Charles Cotton sold 25,000 shares of Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,620 ($34.23), for a total transaction of £655,000 ($855,761.69).

Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) Company Profile (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

