Frontier Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. Frontier has a market capitalization of $8.02 million and $9.17 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frontier has traded up 32.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00022723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00104446 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.78 or 0.00443752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00221841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00048142 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,805,007 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Buying and Selling Frontier

Frontier can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

