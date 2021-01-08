FTX Token Market Cap Tops $889.71 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $889.71 million and $42.05 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can now be bought for approximately $9.43 or 0.00023036 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. During the last week, FTX Token has traded up 62.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00037441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.55 or 0.00272499 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00028729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,043.60 or 0.02549255 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012041 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTT is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

