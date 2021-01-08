FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.80

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.80 and last traded at $58.54, with a volume of 22060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.19.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.33. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 6.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

