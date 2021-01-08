Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.24

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.24 and last traded at $30.55, with a volume of 615630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fujitsu in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Fujitsu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter.

Fujitsu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

