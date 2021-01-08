Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 1,716 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,652,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,273,206,000 after buying an additional 140,317 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 91.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,312,000 after buying an additional 1,701,957 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,319,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,190,000 after buying an additional 158,687 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 58.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after purchasing an additional 822,902 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 6.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,266,000 after purchasing an additional 120,678 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI stock opened at $152.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.48. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.30.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

