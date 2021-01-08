Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. American National Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 294,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,238,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $291.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.80 and its 200-day moving average is $213.86. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $295.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.79 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

