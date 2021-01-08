Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 3,490 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,194,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after acquiring an additional 56,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,303,000 after purchasing an additional 250,207 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $208,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 30.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.89.

NYSE KMB opened at $131.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.64 and a 200 day moving average of $144.45. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

