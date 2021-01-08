Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,008 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $49,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $159.00 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company has a market cap of $137.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.84 and its 200 day moving average is $154.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Argus raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

