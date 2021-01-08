Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. First American Bank boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 58,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. 140166 increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

TXN opened at $167.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $168.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

