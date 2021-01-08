Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,307,000 after acquiring an additional 85,414 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,478,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,332,000 after buying an additional 21,620 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,795,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,180,000 after buying an additional 129,150 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,767,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after buying an additional 2,587,299 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,922,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average of $75.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -566.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

