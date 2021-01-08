Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2 Million Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after buying an additional 64,653 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,527,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $95.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.25 and a 200-day moving average of $86.48. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $98.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

