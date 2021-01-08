Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 345.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 80.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $79.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

