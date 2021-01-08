Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.0643

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $14.79 million and approximately $247,140.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,548.32 or 0.99818974 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00014797 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001995 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009633 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00049724 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,995,915 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.