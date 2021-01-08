Function X Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.15 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Function X token can currently be purchased for $0.0728 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $16.74 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,172.28 or 0.99725080 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007749 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00016323 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001939 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00045499 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,038,491 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

