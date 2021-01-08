Function X Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.15 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Function X token can currently be purchased for $0.0728 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $16.74 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,172.28 or 0.99725080 BTC.
- ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007749 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00016323 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001939 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010162 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Nectar (NEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- SaluS (SLS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00045499 BTC.
About Function X
Function X Token Trading
Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
