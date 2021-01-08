FunFair (FUN) Trading Up 74.2% This Week

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. FunFair has a market capitalization of $72.81 million and $7.07 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 74.2% against the dollar. One FunFair token can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00037317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.81 or 0.00264203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00027277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,003.12 or 0.02504737 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012229 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

