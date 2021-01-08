Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.19. Fuse Medical shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 2,400 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $7.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.

About Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD)

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices implants in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications; and various osteo-biologics, and regenerative and amniotic tissues, which comprise human allografts, substitute bone materials, tendons, and regenerative tissues and fluids.

