Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Shares Up 32.5%

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s share price shot up 32.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $7.62. 143,465,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 90,513,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Future FinTech Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Future FinTech Group stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.06% of Future FinTech Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

