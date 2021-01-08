FuzeX Price Down 91.3% Over Last Week (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, FuzeX has traded 91.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $161,472.74 and $10.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FuzeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00037441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.55 or 0.00272499 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00028729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,043.60 or 0.02549255 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012041 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX (CRYPTO:FXT) is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.