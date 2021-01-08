FW Thorpe Plc (TFW.L) (LON:TFW) Shares Gap Down to $345.00

FW Thorpe Plc (TFW.L) (LON:TFW) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $345.00, but opened at $332.51. FW Thorpe Plc (TFW.L) shares last traded at $332.51, with a volume of 2,734 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 334.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 309.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £387.53 million and a P/E ratio of 29.17.

In other news, insider Craig Muncaster sold 6,500 shares of FW Thorpe Plc (TFW.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total value of £21,385 ($27,939.64).

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

