FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alliance Data Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $8.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alliance Data Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

ADS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $67.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.21.

ADS opened at $78.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $115.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

