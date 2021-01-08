FY2020 Earnings Estimate for MGIC Investment Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,702,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062,344 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,971,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,206,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,554,000 after acquiring an additional 124,583 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,063,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,828,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 455,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

