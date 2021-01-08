FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Brighthouse Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will earn $10.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.16. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS.

BHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $38.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.34. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 54.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

