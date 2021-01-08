FY2020 EPS Estimates for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Cut by Analyst

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) – Analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.36). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

ALTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Alta Equipment Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.80 million.

In other news, Director Daniel Shribman purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 338,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,118.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth $2,879,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 56.1% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 276,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 99,381 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,848,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,263,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

