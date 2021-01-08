FY2020 EPS Estimates for BancorpSouth Bank Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BancorpSouth Bank in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $265.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

BXS has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $31.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,613,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,610,000 after acquiring an additional 418,338 shares during the last quarter. 60.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

