FY2020 EPS Estimates for BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) Reduced by National Bank Financial

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $2.97 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.02. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE Inc. (BCE.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

BCE opened at C$55.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$49.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.96. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of C$46.03 and a 12 month high of C$65.28.

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.71 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.832 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. BCE Inc. (BCE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.02%.

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

