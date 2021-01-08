FY2020 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Shares of C opened at $66.02 on Friday. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 552.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 171,796 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 284,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after buying an additional 83,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

