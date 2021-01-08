FY2020 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CBSH. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Shares of CBSH opened at $70.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.82. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,498,000 after purchasing an additional 88,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,782,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 349.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,300,000 after purchasing an additional 929,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 456,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $345,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,916.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.